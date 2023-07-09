Look Up Atlanta
1 dead in northwest Atlanta shooting, police say

Police respond to a scene with lights and sirens on.
Police respond to a scene with lights and sirens on.(KAIT)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person was shot and killed in northwest Atlanta on Sunday morning, Atlanta police said.

Officers responded to the 1700 block of Mary George Avenue around 8:20 a.m. after reports of a person down.

The Atlanta Fire Rescue Department responded and pronounced the victim dead with what appeared to be a gunshot wound. The identity of the victim has not been released.

There have been multiple shootings in the Atlanta area on Sunday morning.

A 29-year-old man identified by Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office as Tovis Raines Jr. died after being shot near the 1100 block of McDaniel Street around 2:50 a.m.

A woman was shot and killed near the 2100 block of Metropolitan Parkway near Arthur B. Langford Parkway around 1 a.m. Her identity has not been released.

