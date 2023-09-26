Vice President Kamala Harris in Atlanta | Everything you need to know

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Atlanta Tuesday as part of a nationwide tour aimed at galvanizing young adults to fight for key issues including reproductive freedom, gun safety laws, climate change, voting rights, and LGBTQ+ equality.

What time is Kamala Harris going to be in Atlanta?

The vice president departed Joint Base Andrews in Washington, D.C. for Atlanta Tuesday morning. She is scheduled to land at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport at 11:45 a.m.

Vice President Harris is set to deliver remarks during a moderated conversation at Morehouse College at 1:30 p.m. The event is part of her national “Fight for our Freedoms” college tour.

Following the 1:20 p.m. event, Harris will give a brief speech at a campaign reception in Atlanta. Her appearance is scheduled for 3:15 p.m., as indicated on the White House planning board. The specific location of that event is not known.

Will Kamala Harris in Atlanta affect my flight?

When a senior government official — like the vice president — travels, a perimeter is usually established for safety reasons. Flying is no exception. When Vice President Harris nears Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, a plan will be put in motion, which includes clearing of the ramp where the plane will arrive, a brief closure of the surrounding airspace, and landside restrictions. The whole process begins about 10 minutes before the plane lands, with normal airport operations resuming once the motorcade departs from the airport.

How Vice President visit impact traffic in Downtown Atlanta?

While the vice president’s route is not specifically known, there are a few possible routes she could take and it could lead to temporary road closures. Here are some scenarios for routes the vice president can take.

Option #1: I-85 N to Joseph E Lowery Blvd

Harris’ motorcade could take her down an 11.4-mile commute from the world’s busiest airport to Morehouse College’s main campus, located just off Joseph E. Lowery Blvd.

Option #2: I-85 N and GA-154 E

This route will also include I-85 north and go all the way up to Exit 77, where the motorcade would take GA-166 west to East Point toward Exit 154 north near the Tyler Perry Studios. From there, Lee Street to Joseph E Lowery Blvd would be impacted.

Option #3: I-85 N and US-19 N/US Hwy 41 N

The 9.3-mile route goes from I-85 north all the way to exit 76/Cleveland Avenue. From there, the motorcade would travel along US-19 north to Metropolitan Parkway and onto Spelman Lane. Greensferry Avenue, Lawshe Street, and Atlanta Student Boulevard/Fair Street would be impacted.

Regardless of which path the vice presidential motorcade takes, motorists should plan for closures along the route leading away from the airport and toward I-85 north between 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. A significant portion of Joseph E. Lowery Blvd is also likely to be closed.

What time is Kamala Harris leaving Atlanta?

The vice president will make her way back to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport at around 4:55 p.m. This will surely impact the afternoon rush hour commute in Atlanta. The exact route is not known because the location of her 3:15 p.m. engagement is unknown.

Atlanta News First+ will carry live coverage of her arrival and remarks at Morehouse College.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.