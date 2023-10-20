Getting around Doraville: City seeks to improve pedestrian safety

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Transportation is key for those who live and work in Doraville. Between the train stop and the bus stops, there’s no shortage of ways to get around.

According to MARTA, there were 98,334 total rail entries in September at the Doraville Station. The station is close to Assembly Atlanta, a new state-of-the-art filming studio owned by Gray Television, Atlanta News First’s parent company.

But the city is looking to make improvements, especially as new development draws more people to the city center.

“We’re a more urban center now, and so it’s more important for us to be able to enable all modes of transportation,” Doraville Mayor Joseph Geierman said.

He says the city is focused on pedestrian walkways and will use federal funds to make it safer to cross several intersections along Buford Highway.

Autoplay Caption

“More than 10% of Doraville’s households don’t have cars, so this is really needed to help them from where they live, to the MARTA station, to the bus stop,” the mayor said.

Those who frequently stop at the Doraville MARTA station will also notice some pedestrian-friendly changes down the road thanks to the New Peachtree Road Streetscape Project.

Residents who rely on the bus to get around might also notice some changes in the future. Gwinnett County Commissioners recently approved a transit expansion plan to move forward that would add a bus rapid transit line from Doraville to Lawrenceville.

But it’s not a done deal. The Atlanta Region Transit Link Authority will review the proposal.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.