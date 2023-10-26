3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

City of Atlanta opens housing help office, announces new affordable housing high-rise

Two Peachtree Street was built as an office high-rise in the 1970s. It’s 41 stories. T
By Madeline Montgomery and Adam Murphy
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The City of Atlanta has opened a new housing help center at Two Peachtree Street and Mayor Andre Dickens announced the old office space will also be converted into affordable housing units.

Two Peachtree Street was built as an office high-rise in the 1970s. It’s 41 stories. The housing help office is downstairs. Thirty-five floors will be used for 600 to 700 affordable housing units.

RELATED: Atlanta mayor is designating millions to tackle homelessness. Here’s what that will look like

It’s all part of Dickens’ plan to create 20,000 affordable housing units within eight years. Over 3,000 units are already completed through various projects in the city, with 1,500 more units in progress.

“We will move forward relentlessly in the pursuit of our goals. We will continue to roll out partnerships to leverage the full breadth of resources available. We will aggressively deploy mixed-income housing throughout this city,” Dickens said.

RELATED: Atlanta plans to build affordable housing unit on top of Midtown Fire Station

City leaders said these improvements will help the city for generations.

“A child does not have to worry where they’re going to sleep at night. They’ll be able to focus on their schoolwork. If they’re able to focus on their schoolwork, we’re building them for that next generation. And that’s what we’re doing in Atlanta Housing,” said Terri Lee, chief operating officer of Atlanta Housing.

To get all of the building done on these housing projects, Dickens announced there will be a special week at city hall in January where builders and developers can get express permitting and licensing.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car was dangling from the fourth floor of a parking garage at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital...
Car dangles from 4th floor of hospital parking deck in Marietta
Restaurant kitchen generic
Georgia restaurant criticized for ‘unable to parent’ fee
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
In Plane Sight: Drug agents searching passengers for cash at airport gates
Early voting in Richmond County for the Georgia Senate runoff.
Special session called after federal judge tosses Georgia voting maps

Latest News

N. Avondale Road, US-287, in the city of Avondale Estates
Avondale Estates seeking bids on U.S. 278 road project
National Drug Take Back Day is Saturday and areas across metro Atlanta and north Georgia are...
Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Here’s how you can safely drop off unwanted medications
Sheila, a 21-year-old tiger, is mentioned several times in a federal lawsuit against the...
Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary reopens in Henry County after 14 month closure
PETA put up a road sign off Atlanta Highway after three chicken-carrying trucks crashed in five...
PETA puts up roadside memorial for chickens killed in multiple Georgia truck crashes
The sanctuary first had to shut its doors because of bird flu. Then the sanctuary was hit with...
Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary reopens in Henry County after 14 month closure