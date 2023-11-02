3-Degree Guarantee
Police release videos of 3 people of interest in shooting near Georgia State University

A shooting happened near a RaceTrac at 100 John Wesley Dobbs
By Hope Dean
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police say they have identified three people of interest in a quadruple shooting near Georgia State University on Sunday.

Security camera footage shows one of the people of interest changing out of a purple hoodie and getting rid of his gun after the shooting, APD Lieutenant and Homicide Commander Germain Dearlove said in a press conference. The other two, who police believe fired back at the man in the hoodie, could be seen running down the street in a second video.

Police were called to a RaceTrac gas station on Piedmont Avenue near 5 a.m. Sunday, where three men and one woman had been shot — including two Georgia State University students, the school confirmed. One of the victims is still in the hospital with critical injuries, Dearlove said.

The victims were bystanders caught in the crossfire, police said. The shooting reportedly happened after an argument between two groups at the gas station.

RELATED: 4 injured, including 2 students, after shooting near Georgia State University

“But that’s not important,” Dearlove said of the motive. “What is, is that we have four individuals shot that had nothing to do with this incident. We need to protect our citizens.”

The shooting happened just across the street from a student dormitory and dining hall.

Last December, a GSU student was shot and killed at the same RaceTrac.

RELATED: Georgia State student shot, killed at gas station near campus, school confirms

