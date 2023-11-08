Family of 19-year-old mother who died in shooting near GSU hires attorney to investigate

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After a 19-year-old died in a shooting at a gas station near Georgia State University, her family is demanding answers.

De’Asia Hart was one of four bystanders shot at a RaceTrac off Piedmont Avenue on Oct. 29. Her family has hired an attorney to investigate “how such a tragedy could occur,” a statement said, alleging that the 911 call center didn’t respond to multiple calls about the shooting. Hart’s friends reportedly had to drive her to the hospital themselves.

Hart was the mother of a 1-year-old, the attorney’s statement said. She will be buried in Americus, Georgia, this Saturday.

Police said the shooting happened after a fight between two groups near 5 a.m. Three people of interest have been identified but not yet found.

The RaceTrac was the site of another deadly shooting in December 2022, where a GSU student was shot and killed.

