Marietta elementary school listed on the state register of historic places

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - 50 years ago, Anthony Coleman remembers being a student walking the halls of a historic Marietta elementary school on Lemon Street.

“Black history is part of American history. And you can’t put a price on that,” said Anthony Coleman, former Marietta councilman.

He said everyone at Lemon Street Elementary School was a family.

Built back in 1894, the school was previously called Lemon Street Grammar School. A new building was built in 1951.

Because of Jim Crow laws, the school was segregated.

“It was the law. It wasn’t right, but you dealt with it. And one thing about the black community, we were always resilient,” he said.

For years, Coleman and other community leaders have worked to preserve the property.

Demolition was the fate of the only segregated high school in Marietta that once sat right across the street.

Today, Coleman is proud to say Lemon Street Elementary has made it to the Georgia Register of Historic Places, helping to educate future generations.

“To tell them the history and the story of how it was, and the opportunities they have today because of those that were before them. Not to take anything for granted,” said Coleman.

Kim Blass, Chief Impact Officer for Marietta City Schools, said the historical designation is a huge accomplishment, but it doesn’t protect the building from future demolition.

“The students who came through here. And the important alumni. It really was the heartbeat of the community,” said Blass.

Blass said three programs at the current Marietta High School are using the building, which is now filled with students, and she hopes it stays that way.

“Educating students was what this building was created to do, and we’re excited to see it return to that use and we hope it will be that way for a long time,” she said.

Now, school leaders have their fingers crossed that Lemon Street Elementary School will be placed on the National Registry.

They should find out this spring.

