3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Marietta elementary school listed on the state register of historic places

By Amanda Rose
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 6:02 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - 50 years ago, Anthony Coleman remembers being a student walking the halls of a historic Marietta elementary school on Lemon Street.

“Black history is part of American history. And you can’t put a price on that,” said Anthony Coleman, former Marietta councilman.

He said everyone at Lemon Street Elementary School was a family.

Built back in 1894, the school was previously called Lemon Street Grammar School. A new building was built in 1951.

Because of Jim Crow laws, the school was segregated.

“It was the law. It wasn’t right, but you dealt with it. And one thing about the black community, we were always resilient,” he said.

For years, Coleman and other community leaders have worked to preserve the property.

Demolition was the fate of the only segregated high school in Marietta that once sat right across the street.

Today, Coleman is proud to say Lemon Street Elementary has made it to the Georgia Register of Historic Places, helping to educate future generations.

“To tell them the history and the story of how it was, and the opportunities they have today because of those that were before them. Not to take anything for granted,” said Coleman.

Kim Blass, Chief Impact Officer for Marietta City Schools, said the historical designation is a huge accomplishment, but it doesn’t protect the building from future demolition.

“The students who came through here. And the important alumni. It really was the heartbeat of the community,” said Blass.

Blass said three programs at the current Marietta High School are using the building, which is now filled with students, and she hopes it stays that way.

“Educating students was what this building was created to do, and we’re excited to see it return to that use and we hope it will be that way for a long time,” she said.

Now, school leaders have their fingers crossed that Lemon Street Elementary School will be placed on the National Registry.

They should find out this spring.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dustin Allen Phillips
Manhunt underway after woman shot to death in Coweta County, deputies say
Overturned tractor trailer blocks all lanes on 316 WB at Hurricane Trail.
Overturned tractor-trailer spills its load on Hwy 316 in Gwinnett County
Harrison Floyd
Judge declines to revoke bond for Trump co-defendant
First-time home buyer Nique thought she was just coming to put some finishing touches on her...
Atlanta mom gets Thanksgiving surprise inside brand new dream home
Winds could gust up to 30mph tomorrow afternoon.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Rain exits, cooler temperatures arrive

Latest News

FBI Atlanta says criminals are taking advantage of the popularity of gift cards and scamming...
FBI Atlanta warns of gift card scams ahead of the holidays
Airport officials said by 8 a.m. on Wednesday, 32,029 passengers were screened before boarding...
Atlanta airport sees busiest morning rush in history ahead of Thanksgiving
Nora DePalma holds Rosalynn Carter's book on the mental health crisis.
Forsyth County woman shares impact Rosalynn Carter had on her mental health journey
Willene White-Smith, a descendant of the Dixon family, visits Carver Memorial Gardens.
Sacred Ground: Fighting to identify the final resting place of more than 300 African Americans
Five wild turkeys spotted in Georgia.
Georgia Wildlife officials report decline in wild turkeys