Man killed at hotel near the Battery Tuesday, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is dead after being shot at a hotel near the Battery on Tuesday, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

Police said they responded to the Budgetel Inn & Suites at 4900 Circle 75 Parkway just before 11:45 a.m. Tuesday. They found Demarcus Watson, 26, with a gunshot wound. Police tried to save his life, but Watson eventually died.

Police believe that foul play was involved in Watson’s death.

Anyone with information should call the Cobb County Police Tip Hotline at 770-499-4111.

