Mural painted of slain Atlanta rapper Takeoff at Old Fourth Ward skatepark

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Just one day after Atlanta rap legend Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston, tributes and an outpouring of support have continued across the country. At a skatepark in the Old Fourth Ward section of Atlanta, a mural of Takeoff was painted.

The legendary Atlanta rapper, whose real name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was killed at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston on Tuesday. He was 28. A Houston Police spokesman said roughly 40 people fled the scene following an altercation after a private party. It’s unclear if Takeoff was the intended target.

“We have no reason to believe that he was involved in anything criminal at the time. Just as people described him a very peaceful, loving, great, entertainer,” Houston Police Chief Troy Finner, said.

Migos is a superstar rap group that included Takeoff, Quavo and Offset. Quavo was Takeoff’s nephew and Offset and Takeoff were cousins. The group formed when Takeoff was only 12. The group recently split.

Friends and colleagues in the music industry described Takeoff as immensely talented. He rapped on hit tracks like “Bad and Boujee,” “Motorsport,” “Versace,” “We Set the Trends Remix” and many more.

Quavo and Takeoff recently released their collaborative album titled, “Only Built for Cuban Links” on Oct. 14.

Takeoff most recently performed at Lil Wayne’s annual Lil Weezyana Fest in New Orleans on Saturday.

Kishawn Gilliam with Patchwerk Recording Studios says Takeoff was never affected by fame. He always stayed humble and gave back to the community.

“He showed love to everybody. He was one of the very few artists in this business that everyone respected and loved because he treated them that way,” Gilliam said.

Dozens in the music, sports and entertainment community have made posts on social media paying tribute to Takeoff.

