Family remembers 17-year-old DeKalb County teen killed on Thanksgiving
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A DeKalb County mother is devastated after her 17-year-old son was shot and killed outside of a Stone Mountain gas station on Thanksgiving.
Jeremiah Eubanks was with his older brother when they stopped at the Shell station to get a drink and put air in their car tire, before returning to their family to eat dinner.
“He said ‘when I get back momma, I’m going to eat everything,” Crystal Eubanks, Jeremiah’s mom, said. “But he never made it back, he never made it back.”
The teen was shot and killed after police say he was caught in the crossfire of bullets coming from a passing car near Stone Mountain Lithonia Road and Rockbridge Road.
Jeremiah was Crystal’s youngest child, a student at Miller Grove High School, and a friend to anyone he met.
“He was fun, smart, energetic, silly,” she said. “Just full of life, full of dreams.”
Now Crystal said she must fight for a change in honor of her son.
Eubanks told Atlanta News First that the gas station is a known trouble spot for crime and she wants action for her son and for her community.
“Jeremiah’s life is not going to be in vain, “ she said. “I’m going to work for Jeremiah and I want everyone else to work Jeremiah.”
DeKalb County police are investigating the fatal shooting.
RELATED:
- UPDATE: No one with gun arrested near Stephenson High School, school on soft lockdown
- Two arrested after Chamblee officer shot in DeKalb County, police say
- KFC employee shot while outside on break, barber shop shot up in NW Atlant
- Persons of interest sought in shooting on James P. Brawley Drive
- GBI identifies man killed by officer after road rage incident in Atlanta
- Police search for gunman after double shooting in Lithonia neighborhood
- Student dies after being shot near Norcross High School
- Gun possibly fired near Shiloh High School on Friday afternoon
- Deadly overnight shooting under investigation in Athens
- Police: Man shot, injured after ‘an altercation with brother-in-law escalated’
- One injured, one arrested after a shooting in Druid Hills section of Atlanta
- Shooting reported at The Mall at Stonecrest, police say
- Atlanta police to increase patrols after 4 people were shot near AUC library
- ‘Think about your actions,’ family speaks after metro Atlanta man killed on I-285
- Two homicides in metro Atlanta under investigation Thursday afternoon
- Standoff with murder suspect in Clayton County ends with death of suspect, K9
- Suspect named after woman found dead at Gwinnett County construction site
- Shooting investigation underway in southeast Atlanta
- 1 injured in overnight shooting at music studio in northwest Atlanta
Copyright 2022 WANF. All rights reserved.