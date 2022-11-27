Family remembers 17-year-old DeKalb County teen killed on Thanksgiving

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A DeKalb County mother is devastated after her 17-year-old son was shot and killed outside of a Stone Mountain gas station on Thanksgiving.

Jeremiah Eubanks was with his older brother when they stopped at the Shell station to get a drink and put air in their car tire, before returning to their family to eat dinner.

“He said ‘when I get back momma, I’m going to eat everything,” Crystal Eubanks, Jeremiah’s mom, said. “But he never made it back, he never made it back.”

The teen was shot and killed after police say he was caught in the crossfire of bullets coming from a passing car near Stone Mountain Lithonia Road and Rockbridge Road.

Jeremiah was Crystal’s youngest child, a student at Miller Grove High School, and a friend to anyone he met.

“He was fun, smart, energetic, silly,” she said. “Just full of life, full of dreams.”

Now Crystal said she must fight for a change in honor of her son.

Eubanks told Atlanta News First that the gas station is a known trouble spot for crime and she wants action for her son and for her community.

“Jeremiah’s life is not going to be in vain, “ she said. “I’m going to work for Jeremiah and I want everyone else to work Jeremiah.”

DeKalb County police are investigating the fatal shooting.

