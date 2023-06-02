Positively Georgia
Atlanta Public Schools BOE not renewing contract of superintendent

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Atlanta Public Schools superintendent announced Friday that the board decided not to extend her contract after next year.

In a statement, Dr. Lisa Herring said the Board of Education decided to end her tenure in June of 2024.

Herring highlighted the accomplishments of the district since she started in July 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Leading Atlanta Public Schools and caring for Atlanta’s children over the last three years has truly been a dream realized for me as the Superintendent. My desire to lead Atlanta with this work is still strong and present. I remain honored to have the opportunity and platform to highlight our students, our city and our collective success, while aiming always for continued excellence,” Herring said in a statement.

A letter from Herring was sent to APS parents and read in part to “to stay focused on the important work for our children as our most important focus.”

Return to Atlanta News First for updates.

