UGA defensive lineman arrested in Athens-Clarke County

Georgia defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (93) reacts after recovering a fumble during...
Georgia defensive lineman Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (93) reacts after recovering a fumble during the second half of an NCAA college football game as Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker (5) looks on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 in Athens, Ga.((AP Photo/John Bazemore))
By Hope Dean
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, a defensive lineman on the UGA Bulldogs football team, was arrested in Athens-Clarke County on Monday.

Ingram-Dawkins failed to appear in court for parking in a handicapped spot, Athens-Clarke County Jail records say. He was released on a $13 bond less than an hour after his booking.

Ingram-Dawkins is one of several UGA football players who have recently been arrested in traffic incidents. In May, wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint was arrested for reckless driving and speeding after he reportedly drove 90 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone. In February, linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson was arrested for street racing and reckless driving.

And in March, defensive lineman Jalen Carter turned himself in to authorities after a deadly January crash connected to his charges of street racing and reckless driving.

