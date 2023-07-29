UGA defensive lineman arrested in Athens-Clarke County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, a defensive lineman on the UGA Bulldogs football team, was arrested in Athens-Clarke County on Monday.

Ingram-Dawkins failed to appear in court for parking in a handicapped spot, Athens-Clarke County Jail records say. He was released on a $13 bond less than an hour after his booking.

Ingram-Dawkins is one of several UGA football players who have recently been arrested in traffic incidents. In May, wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint was arrested for reckless driving and speeding after he reportedly drove 90 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour zone. In February, linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson was arrested for street racing and reckless driving.

And in March, defensive lineman Jalen Carter turned himself in to authorities after a deadly January crash connected to his charges of street racing and reckless driving.

