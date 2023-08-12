Back to School
Have you seen “Skinny Man?” APD looks for person of interest in homicide

Atlanta police are searching for a man who goes by "Skinny Man" in connection to a homicide in...
Atlanta police are searching for a man who goes by "Skinny Man" in connection to a homicide in Kirkwood.(Atlanta Police Department)
By Hope Dean
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are asking the community to help them identify a person of interest in a fatal shooting.

On Wednesday, police found a man with gunshot wounds in the middle of the road near Hosea L. Williams Drive SE & Howard Street NE. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 1 killed in Kirkwood shooting, Atlanta police say

Now, police are searching for a man who may be related to the homicide. He reportedly goes by “Skinny Man” and is frequently in Kirkwood.

If you have any information, police ask you to reach out to Investigator Francis by emailing Ldfrancis@atlantaga.gov or calling (404) 546-2684.

