Have you seen “Skinny Man?” APD looks for person of interest in homicide

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are asking the community to help them identify a person of interest in a fatal shooting.

On Wednesday, police found a man with gunshot wounds in the middle of the road near Hosea L. Williams Drive SE & Howard Street NE. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Now, police are searching for a man who may be related to the homicide. He reportedly goes by “Skinny Man” and is frequently in Kirkwood.

If you have any information, police ask you to reach out to Investigator Francis by emailing Ldfrancis@atlantaga.gov or calling (404) 546-2684.

