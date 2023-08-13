Girl hosts lemonade stand fundraiser for horse riding school that suffered fire

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After a barn at a Forsyth County horse riding school burned to the ground a week ago, one of the students decided to take matters into her own hands.

26 horses died in the blaze at Blue Springs Farm in Ball Ground — including one that Piper Martin rode. The young girl first offered her piggy bank to help out. But with the assistance of her mother, she also put on a large lemonade stand on Saturday to benefit the farm.

“My horse meant a lot to me,” Martin said. “I was really hoping that we can do this lemonade stand so we can get a new horse, new barn, new everything.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Barn fire kills 26 horses at family-owned riding school in Forsyth County

Martin isn’t the only community member to lend a helping hand. Cherokee Feed and Seed set out donation bins at its three locations to help the family-owned riding school. The farm also launched an online fundraiser to help restore the property. So far, it has collected nearly $50,000 of its $70,000 goal.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Georgia community rallies behind riding school after barn fire killed 26 horses

The fire’s origin is still unknown.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.