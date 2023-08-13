Back to School
Girl hosts lemonade stand fundraiser for horse riding school that suffered fire

Piper Martin’s horse was one of the 26 that died in the blaze at Blue Springs Farm in Ball Ground.
By Hope Dean
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - After a barn at a Forsyth County horse riding school burned to the ground a week ago, one of the students decided to take matters into her own hands.

26 horses died in the blaze at Blue Springs Farm in Ball Ground — including one that Piper Martin rode. The young girl first offered her piggy bank to help out. But with the assistance of her mother, she also put on a large lemonade stand on Saturday to benefit the farm.

“My horse meant a lot to me,” Martin said. “I was really hoping that we can do this lemonade stand so we can get a new horse, new barn, new everything.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Barn fire kills 26 horses at family-owned riding school in Forsyth County

Martin isn’t the only community member to lend a helping hand. Cherokee Feed and Seed set out donation bins at its three locations to help the family-owned riding school. The farm also launched an online fundraiser to help restore the property. So far, it has collected nearly $50,000 of its $70,000 goal.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Georgia community rallies behind riding school after barn fire killed 26 horses

The fire’s origin is still unknown.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

