DeKalb police looking for person who hit pedestrian while doing donuts

Person of interest
Person of interest(DeKalb County Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:15 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dekalb County police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who hit a pedestrian while doing donuts.

The man was doing donuts at the intersection of Gresham Road and Flat Shoals Road before losing control of the car, which led to him hitting a pedestrian, police said. The man then drove away before abandoning the car behind the Gresham Package Store at 2485 Gresham Road.

Anyone with information should contact call 911 or call Dekalb County police at 770-724-7610.

