Suspects in Morgan Bauer’s disappearance held without bond in Newton County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two suspects in the 2016 disappearance of Morgan Bauer are being held without bond in Newton County, according to records.

Jonathan Alexander Warren and Katelyn Goble were both previously charged in connection with the disappearance.

Warren has been charged with murder, aggravated assault, concealing the death of another and tampering with evidence. Goble has been charged with concealing the death of another and tampering with evidence.

Bauer, 19, disappeared in February 2016 just two weeks after moving to Georgia from Aberdeen, South Dakota. Porterdale police searched a home on South Broad Street in July searching for new evidence in the case.

That search led to the arrests of Warren and Goble. Warren was arrested in Los Angeles while Goble was arrested in Peoria, Illinois.

Warren was booked into Newton County Jail Oct. 9. Goble was booked into Newton County Jail Aug. 16.

