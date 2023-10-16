A look back at the timeline of Assembly Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you’ve lived in the Atlanta area long enough, you may remember that Doraville was once the home to a massive General Motors plant.

The plant opened in the 1940s, creating thousands of cars a year. It also created thousands of jobs and attracted people to the small town.

“The city really grew up around the GM plant. It was a really important part of the city for a long time,” Doraville Mayor Joseph Geierman said.

But in 2008, GM closed the plant and the city was left wondering what would happen and what could replace so many jobs.

About six years later, a new developer purchased the property for $50 million and began tearing down and re-developing the site, only to be halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s when developer Jay Gipson and Gray Television CEO Hilton Howell stepped in.

“About 2020 is when we first came and walked on the site for the first time,” Gipson said. “By early 2021, specifically around April, we closed on the property and then we filed our permits.”

Gray broke ground in September 2021 and just over two years later, construction on phase one is nearing completion.

“Moving forward, it’s a state-of-the-art production facility,” Gipson said. “Everything from lighting, grip, wardrobe, props, 3D printing, transportation, everything.”

Assembly Atlanta will employ roughly 4,000 people and help re-invigorate the heart of Doraville.

“The GM assembly plant was a major part of Doraville and its history, and we’re looking forward to Assembly Atlanta playing just as important a role for the next 70 years,” Geierman said.

Phase two of Assembly includes places to eat, shop and play, but that portion is expected to open at a later date.

Gray Television is the parent company of Atlanta News First.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.