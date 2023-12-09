3-Degree Guarantee
Man dies after being shot, reportedly hit by car on I-85 in Brookhaven, police say

By Hope Dean
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:56 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A man is dead after he was shot near I-85 in Brookhaven, according to the city’s police department.

Near 4:30 p.m. on Friday, police went to the I-85 S ramp from N Druid Hills Road after reports of a man hit by a car. At first, they couldn’t find the man — but when they saw him on the curb, they found he had been shot in the chest, according to Brookhaven police Lieutenant Jake Kissel.

On Saturday morning, police confirmed the man was pronounced dead right after arriving at Grady Memorial Hospital. Officers are not releasing his identity until his family is notified.

“The initial report that we have is that he was run over by a vehicle,” Kissel said. “We’re still trying to figure out how that plays into the investigation.”

The police department is trying to find suspects or suspect vehicles, it said. It asks anyone with information about the case to contact the department at (404) 637-0636. You can also submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers Atlanta.

