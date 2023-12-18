3-Degree Guarantee
Peachtree Sports Network
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Massive fire erupts at condemned apartments in southeast Atlanta

Fire at Forest Cove Apartments.
Fire at Forest Cove Apartments.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:53 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A massive fire broke out Monday morning at an apartment complex in southeast Atlanta.

It happened at the Forest Cove Apartments at 900 New Town Circle SE in Thomasville, which is a vacant complex.

The Forest Cove Apartments has been an eyesore for the city for more than a decade. Former residents of the dilapidated complex reported mold, rat infestation, broken windows, crumbling ceilings and violent crime dating back to 2008.

In December 2021, a municipal judge condemned the property, demanding all tenants be removed by March 2022.

Atlanta Fire crews are working to contain the fire.

The cause is not known at this time.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hannah Payne at sentencing
Life sentence for Hannah Payne, woman convicted of killing man who left Clayton County crash, judge rules
Police lights
Man knocks on stranger’s door for help after being shot, Atlanta police say
A man was arrested early Friday morning after he refused to be pulled over, kickstarting a...
Man refuses to be pulled over, starting chase on interstate and Atlanta streets, state patrol says
Students in a hallway at school.
Changes to Georgia school accountability could mean no more A-to-F grades for schools and districts
Ashely Lee Pullen
Police search for Fulton County woman missing for several weeks

Latest News

Atlanta police looking for missing teen
School board maps gerrymandered, must be redrawn
Quaker recalls granola bars, cereal
File photo of a person on a laptop.
Police investigate bomb threats emailed to Roswell synagogues