Massive fire erupts at condemned apartments in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A massive fire broke out Monday morning at an apartment complex in southeast Atlanta.

It happened at the Forest Cove Apartments at 900 New Town Circle SE in Thomasville, which is a vacant complex.

The Forest Cove Apartments has been an eyesore for the city for more than a decade. Former residents of the dilapidated complex reported mold, rat infestation, broken windows, crumbling ceilings and violent crime dating back to 2008.

In December 2021, a municipal judge condemned the property, demanding all tenants be removed by March 2022.

Atlanta Fire crews are working to contain the fire.

The cause is not known at this time.

