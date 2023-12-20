Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens: Demolish Forest Cove Apartments or I will

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens is demanding the owner of the Forest Cove Apartments tear down the dilapidated complex.

“Now, the owners have seemingly graduated from exploiting their residents to attempting to exploit the entire Thomasville Heights Community,” Dickens said Wednesday. “Not on my watch. Either they will tear this property down, or I will.”

Dickens’ fiery comments came after Atlanta News First confirmed the federal government is planning to bar the Ohio-based property company from entering into contracts with federal government programs, including the Section 8 program, for a period of five years.

According to its website, the Millennia Companies was founded in 1995 and operates more than 280 apartment developments in 26 states.

A U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) spokesperson said the department is holding Millennia accountable after finding evidence alleging financial mismanagement.

“HUD found that Millennia Housing Management exercised financial mismanagement of tenant security deposit accounts and taxpayer funds providing housing assistance,” said Ethan Handelman, HUD’s deputy assistant secretary for multifamily housing programs. “As a result, HUD is holding them accountable by demanding repayment of misappropriated funds, seeking to impose civil money penalties on those responsible, and issuing a suspension and proposing debarment.

“That means the company and its President are immediately prohibited from entering into new business with any federal government agency, including HUD, and HUD is taking steps to bar Millennia CEO Frank T. Sinito and the Millennia Housing Management from all federal government programs, including the Section 8 program, for five years,” Handelman said.

On Monday, Atlanta fire crews responded to a two-story structure fire at the vacant Forest Cove Apartments. There were no reported injuries.

“It’s a huge drain on taxpayer resources. We’re sending police resources, fire resources there to secure property that is private property,” said Courtney English, chief policy officer for the City of Atlanta.

On Monday, a spokesperson for Phoenix Ridge, an entity of Millennia Housing Management, said Dickens was to blame for the ongoing public safety issues at the complex.

“The City’s actions and breach of agreement are the foundation of the nearly $70 million lawsuit filed by Phoenix Ridge, and the responsibility for this fire, as well as any future incidents, rests solely with Mayor Dickens,” the spokesperson said.

In October, Phoenix Ridge filed a lawsuit against the city alleging it failed to act on a demolition order issued by an Atlanta municipal court judge in December 2021.

“The City has chosen not to exercise its power to closely monitor and demolish the property and instead holds press conferences and points blame at Phoenix Ridge,” said the company spokesperson.

According to city data acquired by Atlanta News First, 588 emergency 911 calls came from the Forest Cove address between December 2021 and December 2023. Of those, 81 calls were for reports of gunshots.

In the two-year stretch, Atlanta Fire & Rescue crews responded to 20 structure fires, including four in the last two months.

“We hope that this message is heard loud and clear in Millennia’s headquarters that we cannot stand for derelict landlords,” said English.

Atlanta News First contacted Phoenix Ridge on Wednesday for comment, but has not heard back.

