Mableton elects first-ever mayor, city council

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Michael Owens was elected as the city of Mableton’s first-ever mayor on Tuesday.

Voters went to the polls in a special runoff election Tuesday to also make their picks in three city council races:

Dami Oladapo was elected in district two;

Keisha Jeffcoat was elected in district three;

T.J. Ferguson was elected in district five.

Early voting in all of the runoffs was held last week.

Voters approved a split from Cobb County in the November 2022 election, wanting more autonomy over zoning and development in the Mableton area.

