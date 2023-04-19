Positively Georgia
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Submit Your Photos
Surprise Squad

Mableton elects first-ever mayor, city council

Voters went to the polls again on Tuesday for a special runoff election
Michael Owens was elected as the city of Mableton’s first-ever mayor on Tuesday.
By Tim Darnell
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Michael Owens was elected as the city of Mableton’s first-ever mayor on Tuesday.

Voters went to the polls in a special runoff election Tuesday to also make their picks in three city council races:

  • Dami Oladapo was elected in district two;
  • Keisha Jeffcoat was elected in district three;
  • T.J. Ferguson was elected in district five.

Early voting in all of the runoffs was held last week.

MORE MABLETON HEADLINES FROM ATLANTA NEWS FIRST

Voters approved a split from Cobb County in the November 2022 election, wanting more autonomy over zoning and development in the Mableton area.

Atlanta News First and Atlanta News First+ provide you with the latest news, headlines and insights as Georgia continues its role at the forefront of the nation’s political scene.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Renderings of a planned mixed-use development in south Forsyth County.
Planned Forsyth County development could feature 750,000-square-foot arena
1 killed in crash on Hwy 142 North in Newton County
Person shot in northwest Atlanta.
One person in critical condition after shooting in northwest Atlanta, police say
Eye Exam
Doctors worry about delayed cataract surgeries for Georgia seniors
Sowjayna Ballikurva
Spalding County teacher charged with slapping student in face

Latest News

Woman killed near busy Atlanta intersection
Henry County Jail
NAACP to help ‘eligible’ Henry County inmates register to vote
In Touch Ministries
Dr. Charles Stanley, prominent Baptist pastor in Atlanta, has died at 90
Jason Salter and Kenny Guerra missing persons
Investigators identify remains of Atlanta business owner who disappeared