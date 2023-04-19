Mableton elects first-ever mayor, city council
Voters went to the polls again on Tuesday for a special runoff election
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Michael Owens was elected as the city of Mableton’s first-ever mayor on Tuesday.
Voters went to the polls in a special runoff election Tuesday to also make their picks in three city council races:
- Dami Oladapo was elected in district two;
- Keisha Jeffcoat was elected in district three;
- T.J. Ferguson was elected in district five.
Early voting in all of the runoffs was held last week.
Voters approved a split from Cobb County in the November 2022 election, wanting more autonomy over zoning and development in the Mableton area.
