UGA: Recruiting staffer that filed lawsuit after deadly January crash fired

The University of Georgia has terminated the contract of a Bulldogs recruiting staffer who...
The University of Georgia has terminated the contract of a Bulldogs recruiting staffer who recently filed a lawsuit against the school after a crash claimed the lives of a UGA football player and staff member. The lawsuit filed by Victoria Bowles in July partially blamed UGA’s Athletic Association for the crash.(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The University of Georgia terminated the contract of a Bulldogs recruiting staffer who recently filed a lawsuit against the school after a January crash claimed the lives of a UGA football player and staff member.

The lawsuit filed by Victoria Bowles in July partially blamed UGA’s Athletic Association for the crash. Bowles survived the deadly crash.

On Monday, UGA issued the following statement on Bowles’ termination.

The crash happened on Barnett Shoals Road on Jan. 15. Police said LeCroy “left the roadway, striking two power poles and several trees.”

UGA football player Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in the crash. Former star defensive lineman Jalen Carter was allegedly street racing with LeCroy just after a UGA national championship football celebration.

On July 13, the UGA Athletic Association issued this statement:

LeCroy’s blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit as she was traveling 104 miles per hour just before the crash, according to police records.

Read the entire lawsuit here.

In May, Dave Willock, the father of Devin Willock, filed a lawsuit targeting the UGA athletic association, multiple employees, LeCroy’s estate, Toppers International, Carter, and multiple liability companies. Carter eventually pleaded no contest to charges in connection to the crash.

McLendon, who also survived the crash, was drafted earlier this year in the fifth round by the Los Angeles Rams.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

