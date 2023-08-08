UGA: Recruiting staffer that filed lawsuit after deadly January crash fired

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The University of Georgia terminated the contract of a Bulldogs recruiting staffer who recently filed a lawsuit against the school after a January crash claimed the lives of a UGA football player and staff member.

The lawsuit filed by Victoria Bowles in July partially blamed UGA’s Athletic Association for the crash. Bowles survived the deadly crash.

On Monday, UGA issued the following statement on Bowles’ termination.

We normally do not comment on internal personnel matters, but context is important in this instance. Applicable policies require university employees to cooperate with internal investigations. Over the course of several months, Ms. Bowles was asked — on numerous occasions — to speak with our investigators and provide information, and through her attorney, she repeatedly refused to cooperate. As a result, we were ultimately left with no choice but to terminate her employment. We wish Ms. Bowles well in her recovery, and we will offer no further comment on this matter.

The crash happened on Barnett Shoals Road on Jan. 15. Police said LeCroy “left the roadway, striking two power poles and several trees.”

UGA football player Devin Willock and staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in the crash. Former star defensive lineman Jalen Carter was allegedly street racing with LeCroy just after a UGA national championship football celebration.

On July 13, the UGA Athletic Association issued this statement:

We are continuing to review the complaint, as plaintiff’s counsel elected to share it with the media before sharing it with us. Based on our preliminary review, we dispute its claims and will vigorously defend the Athletic Association’s interests in court. We stand by our prior statements regarding this matter. The complaint does not allege that Ms. LeCroy and Ms. Bowles were on duty or acting within the scope of their employment in the hours leading up to the accident. It claims that on some previous occasions, recruiting staff were permitted to take rental vehicles home and return them the next morning. This does not mean, however, that they were allowed to use the car for any purpose. Recruiting vehicles were to be used during recruiting activities only, personal use of the vehicles was prohibited, and recruiting staff therefore were not authorized to use the rental vehicle for their purely personal activities on the night of the accident or any other time. Under no circumstances were recruiting staff authorized to use rental cars to drive at excessive speeds while intoxicated. While we have patiently supported Ms. Bowles during her long and difficult recovery, we will strongly defend our position in this lawsuit.

LeCroy’s blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit as she was traveling 104 miles per hour just before the crash, according to police records.

In May, Dave Willock, the father of Devin Willock, filed a lawsuit targeting the UGA athletic association, multiple employees, LeCroy’s estate, Toppers International, Carter, and multiple liability companies. Carter eventually pleaded no contest to charges in connection to the crash.

McLendon, who also survived the crash, was drafted earlier this year in the fifth round by the Los Angeles Rams.

