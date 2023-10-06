3-Degree Guarantee
GBI: Fatal shooting of protester at site of Atlanta Public Safety Training Center justified

In an 11-page letter sent to U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens defended the need for the controversial project.
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has released its final report on the fatal shooting of a protester at the future site of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center in January.

According to the report, a joint law enforcement operation was being conducted at the site in DeKalb County on Jan. 18. During the operation, Georgia State troopers encountered Manual Paez Teran who they say refused to comply with their commands to come out of a tent.

The report goes on to say that the troopers used a “less Lethal” devise known as a pepperball launcher to get Teran to leave the tent. That’s when they say Teran responded by shooting four times with his 9mm pistol through the tent, striking and seriously injuring a GSP trooper. Six troopers then returned fire resulting in the death of Teran.

The report states that the use of lethal force by GSP was justified under the circumstances of this case, and no charges will be brought against the troopers involved in the shooting of Teran.

Manuel "Tortugita" Teran
Manuel "Tortugita" Teran(Gabe Eisen)
The Atlanta Public Safety Training Center | A timeline of violence, controversy

Since January’s deadly shooting incident, violence at the site continues to cast a controversial light on the proposed Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. Opponents are now working to get a ballot question on the proposed site to let voters decide whether the plan should move forward.

